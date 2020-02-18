Pop Title 7

Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title. This design features a vibrant gradient backdrop with flowing wavy stripes and a strong central banner for your headline, plus optional subtitle and website line. Clean flat design, high contrast typography, and smooth pop-in animations make it ideal for intros, outros, promos, and quick announcements. Fully customizable colors and fonts let you match your brand in seconds. Works great across landscape, square, and vertical formats for social and ads.