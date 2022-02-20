Present your footage with a refined, cinematic touch. Screen Gallery arranges your media on elegant 3D screens inside a dark gallery, gliding through scenes with smooth camera drift and slide-in transitions. Add your logo or title and an optional tagline for a polished outro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for promos, portfolios, case studies, or product showcases where visuals take center stage. The minimal, atmospheric design keeps the focus on your content while delivering a premium, professional look.