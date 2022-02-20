Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Screen Gallery - Original - Poster image

Screen Gallery

01:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
3D motion graphics
Elegant
3D room
Wide logo
5.6Kexports
rating
Present your footage with a refined, cinematic touch. Screen Gallery arranges your media on elegant 3D screens inside a dark gallery, gliding through scenes with smooth camera drift and slide-in transitions. Add your logo or title and an optional tagline for a polished outro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for promos, portfolios, case studies, or product showcases where visuals take center stage. The minimal, atmospheric design keeps the focus on your content while delivering a premium, professional look.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us