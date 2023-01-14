Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Event - Original - Poster image

Clean Event

01:00 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 46 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Presentation
Sliding panel
5.1Kexports
rating
Create a refined promo or presentation with this clean, elegant slideshow. Smooth slide-in panels, tasteful brush accents and a dark, minimal canvas keep attention on your visuals and key messages. Flexible text blocks, website callouts and image grids make it perfect for events, launches and corporate storytelling. Light-leak highlights add warmth without clutter. Easily customize fonts and colors to align with your brand and drop in your photos or videos. Deliver a polished, modern result that feels sophisticated and professional—ready for social, web, or screen.
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Clean Corporate Presentation
By Mr_Free
Edit
01:10
Clean Corporate Presentation Original theme video
Clean New Line Presentation
By Mr_Free
Edit
2K
01:00
Clean New Line Presentation Original theme video
Clean Promo
By minnapicture
Edit
00:53
Clean Promo Original theme video
Modern Corporate - Slideshow
By Mr_Free
Edit
00:54
Modern Corporate - Slideshow Original theme video
Modern Mosaic Presentation - Horizontal
By Harchenko
Edit
01:00
Modern Mosaic Presentation - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Corporate - Grid Presentation
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
01:00
Clean Corporate - Grid Presentation Original theme video
Fashion Craze
By themediastock
Edit
01:07
Fashion Craze Original theme video
Minimalist & Clean Presentation
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
01:00
Minimalist & Clean Presentation Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us