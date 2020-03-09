Slide Zone 1

Craft a crisp, modern opener with this minimalist split-screen motion title. A sliding panel builds a clean two-column layout, pairing bold headline typography with supportive copy and an image area enhanced by a customizable overlay. Flexible color and font controls let you match your brand in seconds. Perfect for intros, announcements, and marketing slides, it keeps attention on your message while maintaining a sleek, professional look. Add your media and text placeholders, adjust hues, and you’re ready to publish a polished title card for any campaign.