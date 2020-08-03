Slide Zone 18

Build polished promos fast with a modern, minimal slide. This clean design pairs two image cards with a strong headline, supporting copy, and a clear CTA button. Subtle corner lines and smooth motion keep attention on your content. Perfect for product highlights, announcements, intros, and social ads. Easily customize fonts, colors, images, and audio to match your brand. Deliver an elegant, editorial look that feels refined and contemporary—ideal for marketing teams, creators, and agencies seeking a simple, effective promo.