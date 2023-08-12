Warm Chronicles 1
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Create a powerful cinematic title infused with heat and atmosphere. This single-scene motion title features 3D metallic lettering illuminated by flames, drifting embers, and smoky depth for an epic, medieval-inspired vibe. Customize headline and subtitle, tweak fonts, and refine colors to match your brand. Adjust fire and particle hues, scene darkness, and smoke intensity for the perfect tone. A gentle camera push and tasteful depth-of-field add polish, making this ideal for trailers, openers, and dramatic announcements. Make your message feel forged in fire—bold, elegant, and unforgettable.
Pack (3)
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