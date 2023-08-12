Warm Chronicles 3

Showcase your brand with a powerful, cinematic logo reveal. This template features a 3D metallic emblem emerging through flames, embers, and smoke with a slow, dramatic camera push. Customize the metal finish, background gradient, fire and spark colors, and add a tagline for a polished intro or outro. The atmospheric design, selective depth of field, and highlight sweeps create a premium, epic look that suits brands, channels, trailers, and more. Quick to edit and export, it’s ideal when you need a bold, memorable identity moment.