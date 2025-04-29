en
Chromatic Sketch Intro
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Enter the stage with a sketch-style spectacle with Chromatic Sketch Intro. This template merges sketch outlines and halftone textures with a dazzling RGB split effect to unveil your brand. Add your logo and tagline to this dynamic template for an animated reveal that captivates across widescreen displays and promotional content.
By Shoeeb
10s
2
3
4
Simple architecture logo build process.
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
3
13
Reveal your logo with this flat, cel animation looking template.
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
5
7
Do you own a cooking YouTube channel with lessons, ideas , inspiration and new recipes? Start every video in a suitable manner with the Fresh Food Logo intro. Promote your restaurant or YouTube channel and make sure your videos are as professional as your culinary skills. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
5
Paint your long logo in few brush strokes.
By iamkoltunov
7s
3
7
10
Transform your corporate branding with the cutting-edge Technical Sketch. This dynamic logo reveals features of your emblem emerging from a backdrop of precise technical drawings. Tailor it to your company with customizable fonts, colors, and your tagline. Perfect for architecture firms or tech-savvy businesses, this template delivers a polished finish in a full-screen format that's ready to turn heads on any platform.
By thundermotion2021
8s
9
3
11
Embrace the spotlight with a logo reveal that captures the imagination. Our 3D Stroke Reveal template showcases a half-drawn logo transitioned into full glory with a camera shift and dynamic wipe effect. Glassy shapes create a path to your tagline, giving your brand the grandeur it deserves. Make it yours by customizing the logo, tagline, and colors, and watch your brand story unfold.
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
By TippyTop
11s
2
4
12
Spread the love with a whimsical reveal of your brand through our hand-drawn, funky Happy Valentine's Day Reveal template. Ideal for playful businesses and social media promotions, this template features lively doodled hearts and dynamic animations. Customize with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to bring a charming and personalized touch to your Valentine's promotions!
