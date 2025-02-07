en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Elegant Glitch Reveal - Post
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital era with sophistication using our Elegant Glitch Reveal. A vibrant RGB glitch sets the scene for a sleek logo reveal, capturing the essence of modernity. Perfect for dynamic brands or digital businesses, this template lets you customize fonts, colors, and taglines to align with your brand's identity. Whether it's for an intro, outro, or viral content, this animation will turn heads and make an impact.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By MotionBank21
6s
5
3
11
Engage your audience from the get-go with the Swift Reveal template. Crafted for the modern brand, this template's sleek transitions set a dynamic pace for your presentations, befitting tech innovators and fashion trailblazers alike. Tailor it with your own logo, text, and color scheme to make a statement that's both polished and impactful.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
9
3
19
Capture attention from the very start with our Elegant Waves Corporate Logo template. Watch as vibrant wave chromatic aberrations lines wiggle and dance, building anticipation until they seamlessly reveal your logo. This multipurpose video is perfect for creating impactful intros or outros for your content. With its stunning animation and customizable options, this template allows you to make a lasting impression and elevate your brand's presence. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression.
By Goldenmotion
7s
2
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
18
9
Step into the spotlight with an elegant swirl of images and videos that lead to the grand unveiling of your brand identity. Our Sleek Multi Photo Reveal template offers a professional narrative to your corporate story, ending with your logo and tagline crystallizing on-screen. Customize every aspect, from colors to fonts, and create a high-definition video perfect for advertising your excellence.
By MotionBank21
12s
8
3
14
Introducing the epitome of sophistication with our Circle Elegance Unveil template. Witness a mesmerizing dance of circles gracefully unveiling your brand. Ideal for corporate presentations or YouTube intros, this minimalist design allows for easy customization of colors, fonts, and animations. Reflect your brand’s elegance with smooth transitions and modern aesthetics on full-screen displays.
By MotionBank21
6s
26
9
13
Embark on an interstellar journey with the Corporate Dimension template, where your logo orbits into prominence against a constellation of corporate charm. This template offers not just a reveal, but a narrative of your brand's ambition and professionalism. Customize with your logo, tagline, and visual assets to project your image across the universe of your industry.
By milinkovic
12s
26
14
13
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
Menu
Templates
Solutions