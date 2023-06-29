Mesmerizing Spiral Background - Square

Create a hypnotic canvas with a neon spiral animated background. Vivid abstract waves swirl around a glowing vortex, delivering a painterly, atmospheric look that’s perfect behind titles, logos, or stream overlays. Easily customize the color palette to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Smooth fluid animation and a dark, high-contrast palette ensure your foreground elements pop while the motion stays entrancing and unobtrusive. Ideal for intros, interludes, and screens where you want mesmerizing energy without distraction.