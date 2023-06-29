Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mesmerizing Spiral Background - Vertical - Darker Version - Poster image

Mesmerizing Spiral Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Vortex
Swirl
Abstract waves
50exports
rating
Create a hypnotic canvas with a neon spiral animated background. Vivid abstract waves swirl around a glowing vortex, delivering a painterly, atmospheric look that’s perfect behind titles, logos, or stream overlays. Easily customize the color palette to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Smooth fluid animation and a dark, high-contrast palette ensure your foreground elements pop while the motion stays entrancing and unobtrusive. Ideal for intros, interludes, and screens where you want mesmerizing energy without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us