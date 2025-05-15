Menu
Neon City Reveal
Immerse your viewers in a vibrant, futuristic landscape with this captivating Neon City Reveal. Your brand emerges amidst a chorus of neon lights and rhythmic city life, all coming together for an unforgettable reveal. Personalize the experience with your custom logo and tagline, creating a bold statement for tech-forward or cyberpunk-themed projects.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Ciber City Logo is a cutting edge AE template with a fast camera that flies through a neon street with an energetic logo appearance to finish. A fantastic introduction to your esports events, contests, competitions, movie trailers or presentations. Simply upload a logo and adapt the colors to fit your branding.
A 3D generated template with cyberpunk and glitches effects. It includes 1 logo placeholder, and different color controls to adapt to your needs. You can use it as an opener to your movies, trailers, and videos.
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
Amazing Cinematic Neon Logo!
Cyber Neon Logo is a modern cyberpunk style camera flying through a rainy alley with a neon logo at the end. Contains the logo to fill out. You can use the user controller to create some interesting results. Fantastic introduction to your events, contests and competitions. Let your audience with this amazing template.
Neonistic is a neat After Effects template with a bright and dynamically animated logo reveal. It's so easy to use with 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. A powerful introduction to your films and movies.
Paint peeling cinematic logo reveal with particle and fog effects. Who can be turned on-off manually or change their color.
Logo Lamp is a innovative and cinematic template. A circle of neon lamps flicker on, both framing and lighting up your logo with a subtle glow. It’s perfect for a modern intro, commercial, opener, in-store, promo, display or event videos. 1 logo placeholder , makes using this template child’s play. Power up and charge your logo with this original and easy to use template.
