Neon City Reveal - Square
Created by thundermotion2021
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Immerse your viewers in a vibrant, futuristic landscape with this captivating Neon City Reveal. Your brand emerges amidst a chorus of neon lights and rhythmic city life, all coming together for an unforgettable reveal. Personalize the experience with your custom logo and tagline, creating a bold statement for tech-forward or cyberpunk-themed projects.
By AlexG1985
Ciber City Logo is a cutting edge AE template with a fast camera that flies through a neon street with an energetic logo appearance to finish. A fantastic introduction to your esports events, contests, competitions, movie trailers or presentations. Simply upload a logo and adapt the colors to fit your branding.
By S_WorX
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
By S_WorX
Set your content aglow with a neon spectacle. Our Neon Flicker template flickers to life, emboldening your text with vibrant neon hues, all beautifully framed in widescreen glory. Tailor the fonts, colors, and message to introduce your video with a bang. Whether you're crafting the next viral YouTube hit or a dynamic corporate presentation, embrace the energy of neon to spotlight your story.
By rajpakhare
Your brand's saga unfolds with the Fragments template, where timeless allure meets modern flair. Picture your logo emerging from the depths of history, untouched and glorious, within a vortex of ethereal dust. This adds grandeur and mystique to your posts. Fully customize this reveal with your logo, tagline, and chosen color palette for a dramatic statement on any social platform.
By S_WorX
Reveal your brand against the breathtaking backdrop of a vibrant urban nightscape with our Night City Reveal template. Customize the rich colors to match your branding and watch as your logo comes to life in this dynamic urban atmosphere. Ideal for creating an unforgettable intro or a striking standalone video, this template provides storytelling with visual flair.
