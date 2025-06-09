Menu
Created by thundermotion2021
Experience the retro thrill with our Retro TV Intro template, featuring a vintage CRT TV amidst a neon grid tunnel. Your logo dazzles through imaginative animations and a backdrop echoing '80s chic. The ease of customizing logos, taglines, and colors ensures your brand stands out with a throwback flare. A perfect fusion of nostalgia and modernity, this template is ready to make your brand's reveal truly memorable.
By bbpixel
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
By MotionBox
Dive into the neon-lit, synthwave universe with our Synthwave Retro Podcast Opener Template. Your podcast will radiate 80s coolness as glowing fonts and a futuristic cityscape frame your brand beautifully. Ideal for intros or full-blown branding on any streaming channel, customize logos, taglines, and more to leave an indelible, retro-futuristic impression on your audience.
By tinomotion
Neon Retro Synthwave Reveal is a dynamic template with 3D elements that reveal and enhance your media. It comes with 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. You can edit the colors of the elements.
By thundermotion2021
Bring a retro-tech charm to your brand's reveal with this dynamic Retro Grid Reveal template. Blend the nostalgia of the synth wave era with your modern brand identity. The glowing grid backdrop and neon effects underscore the digital transformation of your logo, accompanied by glitchy distortions for that edgy finish. Tailor the tagline and colors and let your brand stand out with a fusion of past and future.
By igorilla
Transport your brand to the depths of creativity with an atmospheric Underwater Tv Reveal. A vintage TV, your logo on its screen, sinks into dreamy waters, surrounded by a play of light and shadow. This template sets the stage for your intros and outros, with customizable options to fit your brand's narrative.
By bvp_pix
With the 8mm Slide template, transform your digital memories into a classic film experience. This slideshow blends your content with the unmistakable warmth of 8mm film. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to craft a unique video perfect for any occasion. From personal memories to professional showcases, this template sets the stage for timeless storytelling.
By kalinichev
Level up your video content with our Retro Gamer template. Designed in a vibrant 8-bit old game style, complete with bright colors and eye-catching 3D elements, this aspect ratio motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the start. Perfect for gaming-related content or any video that needs an extra dose of excitement, this multipurpose template allows you to customize the text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a brand-aligned and visually stunning title. Enhance your videos with a touch of nostalgia and unleash your creativity.
By kalinichev
