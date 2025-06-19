Menu
Retro TV Intro - Square
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Experience the retro thrill with our Retro TV Intro template, featuring a vintage CRT TV amidst a neon grid tunnel. Your logo dazzles through imaginative animations and a backdrop echoing '80s chic. The ease of customizing logos, taglines, and colors ensures your brand stands out with a throwback flare. A perfect fusion of nostalgia and modernity, this template is ready to make your brand's reveal truly memorable.
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
13
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
By S_WorX
11s
5
4
4
Bring the retro charm to the forefront of your next video with this LCD Title Intro Template. This layout perfects the blend of old-school cool with modern-day crispness. Tailor the customizable text, fonts, and colors to echo your message, and watch as the screen becomes a gateway to the good old days in a fresh, contemporary manner.
By thundermotion2021
8s
1
3
12
By thundermotion2021
8s
1
3
12
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
12
By S_WorX
11s
6
5
4
Step back in time with our nostalgic 80s-style TV Intro - Square template, where your logo pops onto an old-school TV screen. Perfect across various platforms, this template is ready to be the star intro or outro for your next hit piece of content. Customize the colors, slap on your logo and tagline, and let this blast from the past carry your brand's message into the future.
By arkadixcore
9s
2
3
14
Turn back the clock for your logo in portrait mode with our VHS Logo template. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Snapchat, this template highlights your brand in an entertaining and retro style while staying fresh and far from dull. With customization at your fingertips, integrate your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a memorable impression.
By hushahir
6s
4
3
9
The Retro Synthwave Reveal is a visual treat for any music lover. Set against a picturesque landscape of mountains, it features a futuristic grid floor that adds a touch of modernity. The retro synthwave theme creates a nostalgic atmosphere that takes you back to the 80s, while the vibrant colors and neon lights add a modern twist. As the camera zooms in, your logo emerges in a stunning reveal that captures the essence of the Synthwave genre.
