Scribble Glitch Intro
Created by thundermotion2021
9exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the world of digital disarray with our Scribble Glitch Intro, where your logo is unveiled amidst a maelstrom of dynamic scribbles and RGB glitches. Perfect for brands that command attention, this template offers customization for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, letting you create a powerful and edgy video that's ready to publish and sure to impress.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
2
Animate your logo with this Glitch Template!
By bucketinfoo
8s
3
7
5
Stomp and glitch Youtube subscribe video! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By thundermotion2021
8s
5
3
7
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
By Shoeeb
6s
3
6
5
Fast Glitch Logo
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
3
7
Logo Glitch Opener is an advanced looking and energetically animated After Effects template with a futuristic logo reveal. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. A wicked introduction to your live streams, gaming reviews and highlight videos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Available in 4K.
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
10
Step into a world of sophisticated distortion with our Glitch Lines Reveal template, where animated lines and edgy glitches artfully come together to highlight your logo. Tailor this reveal with custom fonts and your unique color scheme to reinforce your brand identity. Ideal for intros, outros, or as a memorable standalone piece on any high-definition platform.
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
