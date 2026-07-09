Crystal Prism

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal 3D logo animation built for instant impact. A glossy glass-like object orbits your mark as neon glow, grid texture and a scanning sweep reveal it with style. A tasteful glitch accent punctuates the moment before settling into a clean, centered end frame—perfect for intros or outros. Customize background, grid, glow and logo colors, refine texture and noise, and add your own audio to match the vibe. The result is an elegant, modern ident with premium polish that elevates any channel, product or presentation.