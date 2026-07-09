Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crystal Prism - Original - Poster image

Crystal Prism

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
14exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal 3D logo animation built for instant impact. A glossy glass-like object orbits your mark as neon glow, grid texture and a scanning sweep reveal it with style. A tasteful glitch accent punctuates the moment before settling into a clean, centered end frame—perfect for intros or outros. Customize background, grid, glow and logo colors, refine texture and noise, and add your own audio to match the vibe. The result is an elegant, modern ident with premium polish that elevates any channel, product or presentation.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us