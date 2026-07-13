Crystal Prism - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a sleek, vertical logo animation built around a luminous, refractive 3D object and a moody, minimal backdrop. Subtle bokeh, a technical dot‑grid, and tasteful glow add cinematic polish, while a brief glitch accent injects modern edge. Easily replace the logo, fine‑tune colors and glow, adjust grid intensity and texture, and choose among several 3D object styles to suit your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, idents, and social reels where premium presence matters. Deliver a refined, futuristic look that highlights your mark with crystal‑clear focus and unforgettable shine.