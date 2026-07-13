Crystal Prism - Square

Elevate your brand with a sleek, prismatic logo reveal. This square 3D motion graphics template blends refined glass refraction, a subtle dot‑matrix backdrop, soft bokeh and tasteful glitch accents to create an elegant, modern identity moment. Adjust background, grid and glow colors, fine‑tune grain and grid intensity, and swap between object variations to suit your style. Smooth, cinematic movement, depth of field and a centered layout keep your logo front and center. Perfect for intros and outros across social and brand channels, this dark, minimalist design makes any mark feel premium.