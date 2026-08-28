Smoke & Shards

Create a cinematic logo animation wrapped in moody atmosphere. This template blends drifting smoke, subtle dust, and fractured glass textures to deliver a suspenseful, high‑impact reveal. The centered composition keeps your brand front and center, while customizable colors and selectable crack patterns tailor the tone—from refined to aggressive. With film‑style noise and lens smudges for extra realism, it’s perfect for brand idents, intros, and outros where dramatic presence matters. Deliver a polished, dark aesthetic that elevates your logo and leaves a strong impression.