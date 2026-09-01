Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smoke & Shards - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Smoke & Shards - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Smoke
Outro
10exports
rating
Introduce your brand with a dark, atmospheric logo reveal wrapped in drifting smoke and fractured glass textures. This vertical template pairs grunge detail—lens smudges, scratches, bokeh dust—with a cinematic, center‑focused composition to spotlight your mark. Motion is subtle and deliberate, building intrigue as your logo settles cleanly on screen. Easily customize: swap your logo, refine background lighting, pick from various shatter textures, tune lens smudge color, and toggle noise for extra grit. Ideal for intros, outros, reels, and story placements when you need a bold, mysterious identity sting.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us