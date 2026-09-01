Smoke & Shards - Vertical

Introduce your brand with a dark, atmospheric logo reveal wrapped in drifting smoke and fractured glass textures. This vertical template pairs grunge detail—lens smudges, scratches, bokeh dust—with a cinematic, center‑focused composition to spotlight your mark. Motion is subtle and deliberate, building intrigue as your logo settles cleanly on screen. Easily customize: swap your logo, refine background lighting, pick from various shatter textures, tune lens smudge color, and toggle noise for extra grit. Ideal for intros, outros, reels, and story placements when you need a bold, mysterious identity sting.