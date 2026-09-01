Smoke & Shards - Square

Give your brand a dramatic edge with a moody logo animation built from drifting smoke, shattered glass textures, and tactile lens grime. This atmospheric, grunge‑styled ident keeps the focus on your centered mark while bokeh and subtle noise add cinematic depth. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs beautifully with cinematic or ambient audio. Customize lighting colors, lens smudge tint, and choose from multiple shatter textures to dial in your look. A dark, refined finish ensures maximum impact across social feeds and brand touchpoints.