Urban Female T-Shirt Mockup

Present your apparel like a pro with a cinematic 3D T‑shirt mockup. This dark, studio-style scene spotlights your design with realistic fabric lighting, smooth camera moves, lens flares and tasteful glitch transitions. Swap in your artwork, adjust the shirt and background colors, and finish with your brand logo outro. Perfect for merchandise drops, e‑commerce listings, social ads and fashion promos, this clean minimalist setup keeps full focus on the garment while delivering a premium, modern vibe.