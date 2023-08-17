Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Male T-Shirt Mockup - Original - Poster image

Urban Male T-Shirt Mockup

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
Apparel
T-Shirt
Merchandise
24.2Kexports
rating
Present your apparel like a pro with this cinematic 3D T‑shirt mockup. A dark studio, dramatic lighting, lens flares and glitch transitions keep the focus on your design while smooth camera moves reveal front, side and back views. Customize shirt color, drop in your artwork, toggle flares and grain, and finish on a clean branded end screen. Ideal for merchandise, fashion promos, e‑commerce listings and social ads.
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Urban Male T-Shirt Mockup Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us