Urban Male T-Shirt Mockup
00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
24.2Kexports
Present your apparel like a pro with this cinematic 3D T‑shirt mockup. A dark studio, dramatic lighting, lens flares and glitch transitions keep the focus on your design while smooth camera moves reveal front, side and back views. Customize shirt color, drop in your artwork, toggle flares and grain, and finish on a clean branded end screen. Ideal for merchandise, fashion promos, e‑commerce listings and social ads.
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