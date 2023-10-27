Kinetic Typography Title 2

Bring your text to life with a bold kinetic title overlay. This minimalist design uses bouncy motion, diagonal angles, and clean typography to grab attention immediately. Customize fonts, colors, and wording to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to a transparent background. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and stylish on-screen captions, it delivers punchy, professional results in seconds. Perfect for creators, brands, and editors who want energetic typography with smooth transitions and a modern, versatile look.