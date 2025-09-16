Jungle Neon Reveal

Menu
Created by v.createvfx
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Embark on a brand journey with our atmospheric jungle reveal. Amidst mist and exotic plants, your logo emerges in a neon-lit frame, followed by your tagline in a smooth animation. Personalize with your signature colors to create an immersive intro video that perfectly complements your adventurous or nature-inspired identity. A polished, treasure ready to captivate on any platform.
By welcot.designe
4s
1
4
7
Create a strong foundation for your story with our Stroke Text Animation template. Perfect for presentations, social media, and educational videos, these motion graphics seamlessly integrate text, color, and font customization to capture your audience's attention and convey your message with efficacy. Set the tone and make a sophisticated, professional impression from the outset.
By welcot.designe
5s
1
4
7
By welcot.designe
4s
1
4
6
By welcot.designe
4s
1
3
5
By welcot.designe
4s
1
4
7
By welcot.designe
5s
1
4
7
By v.createvfx
6s
2
4
4
Capture the essence of time and branding with our Clockwork 3D Reveal. This visual masterpiece features a 3D clock animation that elegantly frames your logo against a dynamic canvas of geometric shapes. Perfect for creating promotional videos that convey urgency with charm and sophistication. Customize fonts, text, and colors to make your brand’s introduction truly unforgettable.
By Ezome
4s
1
3
4
Step into the digital age with our Modern Glitch Title template, perfect for creators who want that edgy, cinematic vibe. Your text will flicker and distort, demanding attention in a sea of plain videos. This lets you tell your story with maximum impact. Customizing fonts and colors is a snap, making your opener unmistakably yours. Ideal for YouTube intros, ad spots, and any project needing a punch of high-tech flair!
