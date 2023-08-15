Luxury Silver & Gold Logo - Post
00:14 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Make a powerful first impression with a sleek 3D metallic logo reveal. This cinematic, elegant design features glossy reflections, dramatic lens flares, and a smooth build into a centered brand mark and tagline—ideal for intros, outros, and promo stings. Customize the background, logo finish, and text to match your brand. With refined motion and a dark, premium backdrop, your logo becomes the star. Perfect for agencies, brands, and creators seeking a luxury look without complexity.
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