Night Flight Lyrics - Vertical

Transform your song into a cinematic lyric video set above a moonlit city. This template frames glowing lyrics inside an airplane window, with drifting clouds, stars, and a luminous moon for an atmospheric, cozy vibe. Sync subtitles to your track, adjust font family, size, and line spacing, choose word or character breaks, and fine‑tune lyric color. A star opacity control lets you balance texture with readability. Works beautifully in landscape, square, and vertical formats for socials, music videos, and live visuals. Create an elegant, immersive experience that keeps the focus on your words and melody.