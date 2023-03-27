Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Night Flight Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Night Flight Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Atmospheric
Music visualization
Music
Cinematic
931exports
rating
Transform your song into a cinematic lyric video set above a moonlit city. This template frames glowing lyrics inside an airplane window, with drifting clouds, stars, and a luminous moon for an atmospheric, cozy vibe. Sync subtitles to your track, adjust font family, size, and line spacing, choose word or character breaks, and fine‑tune lyric color. A star opacity control lets you balance texture with readability. Works beautifully in landscape, square, and vertical formats for socials, music videos, and live visuals. Create an elegant, immersive experience that keeps the focus on your words and melody.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us