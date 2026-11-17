Turn any track into a bold, retro‑styled square visualizer. This 3D scene pairs a classic coupe with a spinning vinyl record, beat‑responsive EQ bars, and exposure bursts that move with your music. Drop in your audio, customize colors, frequency ranges, band thickness, and artist info text, then export high‑impact visuals perfect for social feeds or release promos. With audio‑reactive motion, dark vibrant gradients, and analog character, your song takes center stage—no footage needed. Ideal for singles, DJ sets, and teasers where eye‑catching movement and brandable typography make your music impossible to scroll past.