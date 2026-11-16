Turn your track into an electrifying retro experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a 3D cassette deck and an 80s muscle car under neon gradients, with bold equalizer bars that pulse to your music. Customize spectrum colors, frequency ranges, and overall mood to match any genre. Clean artist and song title placement keeps your branding front and center. Perfect for YouTube uploads, SoundCloud promos, channel visuals, or live backgrounds—just drop in your audio and go. A synthwave, analog vibe meets modern motion design to give your music a striking, beat‑synced showcase.