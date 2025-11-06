Menu
80s Resurrection
Created by S_WorX
16exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
3texts
3fonts
Ride the synthwave with this striking music visualizer. As lightning cleaves the neon sky, your music pulses to life with a mighty hand clutching a glowing cassette. This template is built for the retro soul, perfectly syncing with your outrun or electronic tracks. Customize text, fonts, and a spectrum of colors to make your audio experience genuinely yours. Ready to enthrall your audience with nostalgia? Your big retro revival starts here!
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
2h
2
5
39
Hit play on nostalgia with our retro-themed Highway 84 music visualizer, taking you on a starlit drive down memory lane. Choose Day or Night mode to personalize the mood as the classic car's dashboard comes alive, pulsating to your track. Perfect for synthwave, outrun, or chillwave genres, this video is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that lets you sync your logo, text, and colors, creating a bespoke audio-visual journey.
By Jura_Sin
2h
4
7
20
Bring your music to life in a burst of neon and nostalgia with this 80s-inspired lyric video template. Tailor it with your lyrics to captivate fans and echo the classic era of synth-wave. 2K landscape orientation ensures your song fills screens and hearts across all social platforms. The perfect blend of retro-tech visuals and modern customization awaits your creative touch.
By Kimchi
2h
2
2
15
Watch words come alive in this Retro Neon Lyrics video, where each letter dances in an '80s neon-glitch vibe. Perfect for social media or YouTube, it brings your song to life, letting fans sing along to the hypnotizing animation. Customize the colors to match your style and set your lyrics against a backdrop that won't be forgotten. Dive into a rich, vibrant experience that's sure to make your music the talk of the town.
By tarazz
2h
1
7
54
Transform your tune into a visual spectacle with our engaging Cassette Player Lyrics. Embark on a trip down memory lane with a digitally reimagined cassette player, reflecting each beat and lyric of your song. Customize every element from text to animations, crafting a bespoke music video that not only looks great but feels like the perfect echo to your music's pulse.
By tarazz
2h
4
7
49
Step into the rhythm with our animated Cassette Player Visualizer template. Tailor made for musicians and creators, this template creates a lively ambiance with its syncing flashes and shaking in reaction to your tune. Customize the text and colors to echo your artistry, and unveil an audio visual story on any display. Tune in, customize, and let your beats unfold a dynamic experience.
By S_WorX
2h
4
3
25
Immerse yourself in the rhythm with our captivating The Enigmatic Journey visualizer template, perfect for musicians and DJs who want to add visual flair to their beats. Glide through the haze as synchronized headlights and taillights guide you on a journey tuned to your track. With custom text, fonts, colors, and more, bring your music to life in a hypnotizing experience.
By S_WorX
2h
8
3
25
A captivating audio-visual experience that will transport you back in time to the vibrant era of synthesizers, disco beats, and neon lights. As the music begins to play, the neon banner and car lights comes alive with rhythmic, synchronized animations. The neon lights flicker and dance in harmony, creating an entrancing spectacle that amplifies the music's energy.
By Skvifi
2h
7
3
19
Awesome balloon modelling dance! Twist your beats with 4 popular hand signs.
