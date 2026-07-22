Vice Nights

Showcase your music with a neon-drenched visualizer built around a glowing vinyl record. This audio-reactive design displays your album cover, artist and title while a linear EQ bars spectrum pulses to the beat. Switch spectrum styles, tune bands, and add glow for a powerful synthwave vibe. The centered layout and subtle motion keep focus on your track, while drifting particles and a digital network backdrop add depth. Perfect for releases, teasers, and background visuals across social and streaming platforms. Upload your audio, drop in artwork, and let the groove take over.