Vice Nights
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
7exports
Showcase your music with a neon-drenched visualizer built around a glowing vinyl record. This audio-reactive design displays your album cover, artist and title while a linear EQ bars spectrum pulses to the beat. Switch spectrum styles, tune bands, and add glow for a powerful synthwave vibe. The centered layout and subtle motion keep focus on your track, while drifting particles and a digital network backdrop add depth. Perfect for releases, teasers, and background visuals across social and streaming platforms. Upload your audio, drop in artwork, and let the groove take over.
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