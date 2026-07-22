Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Vice Nights - Original - Poster image

Vice Nights

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Audio reactive
Vinyl record
7exports
rating
Showcase your music with a neon-drenched visualizer built around a glowing vinyl record. This audio-reactive design displays your album cover, artist and title while a linear EQ bars spectrum pulses to the beat. Switch spectrum styles, tune bands, and add glow for a powerful synthwave vibe. The centered layout and subtle motion keep focus on your track, while drifting particles and a digital network backdrop add depth. Perfect for releases, teasers, and background visuals across social and streaming platforms. Upload your audio, drop in artwork, and let the groove take over.
tinomotion profile image
tinomotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics Original Theme theme video
Energy Tunnel Music Visualizer Vol 04
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
Energy Tunnel Music Visualizer Vol 04 Original theme video
Disco Vinyl Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Disco Vinyl Lyrics Theme 2 theme video
Retro Viz
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Retro Viz Sunset theme video
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal Original theme video
Interstellar Dance 2
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Interstellar Dance 2 New Original theme video
Neon Phase Runner Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
Neon Phase Runner Lyrics Original theme video
Retro Nocturne Lyrics
By PixBolt
Edit
2K
Retro Nocturne Lyrics Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us