Vice Nights - Vertical

Bring your music to life with a striking neon vinyl visualizer. This vertical design centers a rotating record, album art, and clean artist/title text over a rich, dark backdrop. Audio‑reactive EQ bars pulse to your track, with spectrum styles you can switch for the right vibe. Fine‑tune glow, blur, and subtle motion to match any genre. Ideal for song promos, teasers, and social drops, it keeps focus on your sound while adding polished, retro‑inspired visuals. Simply add your cover, input your audio, and customize colors and effects for a bold, immersive release.