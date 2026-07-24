Vice Nights - Square

Bring your music to life with a bold, neon vinyl visualizer. Showcase your cover art at the center, add artist and track titles, and let the audio‑reactive spectrum pulse to every beat. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune responsiveness, and color the ambient particles and glow to match your brand. The square format is ideal for social feeds and posts, making it easy to promote singles, remixes, or DJ sets. Whether it’s chillwave or club energy, this design adapts to your sound and keeps viewers engaged.