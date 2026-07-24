Vice Nights - Post

Showcase your music with a striking neon visualizer built around an iconic vinyl record. This post-ready template reacts to your audio with a clean spectrum and subtle pulses for instant impact. Drop in your cover art, set artist and title, pick your spectrum style, and fine‑tune glow and motion for your sound. Perfect for track teasers, single releases, and social posts, it delivers a polished, retro‑modern look that works across genres—from chill to club. Create eye‑catching posts that move with your beat and put your artwork and branding front and center.