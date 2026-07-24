Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vice Nights - Post - Original - Poster image

Vice Nights - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Showcase your music with a striking neon visualizer built around an iconic vinyl record. This post-ready template reacts to your audio with a clean spectrum and subtle pulses for instant impact. Drop in your cover art, set artist and title, pick your spectrum style, and fine‑tune glow and motion for your sound. Perfect for track teasers, single releases, and social posts, it delivers a polished, retro‑modern look that works across genres—from chill to club. Create eye‑catching posts that move with your beat and put your artwork and branding front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us