Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Record Wall - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Record Wall - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
Beat reactive
8exports
rating
Showcase your music with a refined vertical visualizer featuring a framed album cover and a spinning vinyl record. The design is audio‑reactive with a configurable spectrum and floating musical accents that pulse to your track. Swap in your artwork and titles, fine‑tune colors and sensitivity, and let the clean, photorealistic scene elevate any genre—from chilled beats to hard‑hitting drops. Minimal, elegant and built for artists, labels and channels, this template keeps attention on your sound while adding premium, analog flair.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us