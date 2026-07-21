Record Wall - Vertical

Showcase your music with a refined vertical visualizer featuring a framed album cover and a spinning vinyl record. The design is audio‑reactive with a configurable spectrum and floating musical accents that pulse to your track. Swap in your artwork and titles, fine‑tune colors and sensitivity, and let the clean, photorealistic scene elevate any genre—from chilled beats to hard‑hitting drops. Minimal, elegant and built for artists, labels and channels, this template keeps attention on your sound while adding premium, analog flair.