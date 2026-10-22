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80s Walkman Synthwave Room - Original - Poster image

VHS Room

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
3D motion graphics
Music
Retro
9exports
rating
Transform your track into a nostalgic 80s visual with a photoreal 3D cassette deck, neon city glow and authentic VHS glitches. This synthwave music visualizer features audio‑reactive motion, cozy camera drift and bold artist/track titles embedded in the scene. Classic props—headphones, Rubik’s cube, disco ball and lava lamp—complete the retro vibe, while metallic, glass and plastic textures add polish. Perfect for YouTube uploads, track drops and background loops across genres. Customize the titles, colors and audio, and let your music shine in a stylish, analog‑inspired, neon‑lit room.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us