Valorant Stinger Transition

Level up scene changes with a slick, transparent stinger transition built for gaming and live streams. Bold geometric panels slide and wipe across the screen for a fast, energetic cut. The clean, minimal look keeps branding front and center, with customizable colors and a logo placeholder. Works great for OBS and streaming platforms, delivering a professional, seamless wipe between scenes. Perfect for esports intros, intermission switches, and stream overlays where pace and clarity matter.