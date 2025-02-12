en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Stylish QR Code 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Stylish QR Code 5 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
zevs profile image
Created by zevs
20exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your videos with our Stylish QR Code Pack. Crafted for multipurpose use, motion graphics template offers a sleek and professional way to display essential information. With its transparent alpha channel backgrounds and customizable text and Image placeholders and colors, you can effortlessly add QR Code to your content. Whether you're a content creator, influencer, or business professional, this template is perfect for creating visually appealing videos that enhance credibility and maintain viewer engagement.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of zevs
Original
Original
Edit
Yellow
Yellow
Edit
Blue
Blue
Edit
Black
Black
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us