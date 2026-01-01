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Everyone's video maker

Craft pro-quality video from 20,500+ cinematic templates. No installs, no fuss, just brilliant content for any platform, in minutes.
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2,600+ reviews
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Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why choose Videobolt for your next video?

Video isn't just everywhere — it's what everyone expects: on your feed, on your website, in that campaign you needed done yesterday. Creating a standout video used to mean sweating through clunky tools or shelling out for a freelance editor. That's why creators, businesses and agencies are turning to browser-based video solutions that offer flexibility and speed without the learning curve. Enter Videobolt, the online video maker redefining what's possible for everyday creators and pros alike.

Tap into a library of 20,500+ professionally designed video templates, each crafted by visual effects veterans. From glitchy 3D intros to elegant minimal slideshows, Videobolt lets you produce branded, premium videos with zero editing skills. Personalize everything: media, text, music, colors and effects. Whether you're launching a new YouTube intro, pumping out Instagram ads or dazzling clients with cinematic promos, Videobolt makes video creation effortless, time-saving and, dare we say it, kind of fun.

Your unlimited, on-demand library of video design

Customize and download premium intros, slideshows, music videos, lower thirds, promo videos and more.
toolkit
Videobolt Intro Maker Hero Image
Intro Maker
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Videobolt Slideshow Maker Hero Image
Slideshow Maker
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Videobolt Music Visualizer Hero Image
Music Visualizer
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Videobolt Promo Videos Hero Image
Promo Videos
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Videobolt Lyric Video Maker Hero Image
Lyric Video Maker
Transform your track into a professional lyric video with Videobolt's premium designs and AI-powered syncing. Your fans will never look away.
Videobolt Stream Overlays Hero Image
Stream Overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Videobolt Logo Animation Hero Image
Logo Animation
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Videobolt Mockup Generator Hero Image
Mockup Generator
Use our mockup generator to instantly visualize your brand or product in any setting — storefront, device, packaging and more. Perfect for ads, pitch decks, launches, or social.

Explore video templates for every vibe

Browse high-impact video templates — intros, slideshows, visualizers, promos and more. Find your style and make it yours.
showtime
Logo animation
Glitch
Slideshow
Stream screen
Music visualization
Device mockup
Lower third
Motion title
Promo
Subscribe animation
Greeting Card
Animated background
Rounded rectangle
Mockup
Stream elements
Outro
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Quotes
Arcane Gate
By voxyde
Edit
00:11
Arcane Gate Original theme video
3D Rotating Neon
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
3D Rotating Neon Original theme video
Rotating Words
By bbpixel
Edit
00:08
Rotating Words Original theme video
Line Glow Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:07
Line Glow Reveal Original theme video
Browse all templates

How to make a video on Videobolt

Three steps. Zero hassle. Instant results.
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Browsing video templates in the Videobolt library

Pick a template

Start by exploring Videobolt's massive video library. Choose a style that fits: maybe a digital glitch YouTube intro, a cinematic slideshow, or a punchy product promo. No blank-canvas anxiety-just instant inspiration.
01

Customize fast

Put your own spin on the video. Drop in your logo, swap text, switch up music, or match your brand colors. Everything's in-browser, lightning-fast and as easy as filling out a form. No design degree required.
02
Editing video content and swapping assets online
Exporting high quality video for instant sharing

Export & share

Hit export. Instantly download your video in HD or 4K, watermark-free and ready to go. Share straight to social or upload to YouTube - all without breaking a sweat.
03
Get started

Video features that actually work for you

Crafted for brands and creators, built for speed
power ups
20,500+ pro video templates
Never run out of inspiration. Videobolt's vast template library covers every style-3D, glitch, digital, glow, minimalism, energy and more. There's a video look for every mood, audience and occasion.
Total asset control
Drag, drop, organize. Videobolt's Asset Library keeps your media, brand kit and audio at your fingertips. No more digging through folders-your video brand is just a click away, every single time.
No technical skills required
You don't need to be an editor to get wow-worthy results. Videobolt's online video maker does the heavy lifting, so you can drag, drop and customize in minutes-no steep learning curve.
All the video types you need (and then some)
Social media ads? YouTube intros? Music visualizers, mockups, animated slideshows and more? Videobolt handles them all with stunning variety, from glitchy digital looks to classic cinematic fades. If you can imagine a video, odds are, Videobolt has a template for it.

Who uses Videobolt for video?

If you make video, you'll fit right in.
the crew
YouTube creators
Level up your channel with custom video intros, outros, or music visualizers. Grow your subscribers and keep your visuals fresh-no studio budget needed.
Marketing teams
Spin out branded video ads, product launches and promos-on time and on message. Videobolt keeps your visuals sharp and your workflow quick.
Musicians & DJs
Transform tracks into dynamic music visualizers or lyric videos and grab some viral attention. Get pro-quality video for promo, Spotify Canvas, or your next release.
Small businesses
Announce, promote and shine. Get slick video marketing content for social or web without hiring an editor (or maxing your budget).
Freelancers
Offer high-end video services to your clients. Videobolt helps you deliver animated intros, event recaps and logo reveals, with panache (and no wasted time).
Event organizers
Need a killer highlight reel or a quick teaser for a big day? Videobolt's library turns your clips into pro-grade video mementos in minutes.

Video maker FAQ

Everything you ever wondered about creating video
need to know
How do I create a video online?
Just pick a Videobolt template, customize your text and visuals, then export. No software installs or editing skills needed-everything happens right in your browser.
Can I use video templates in professional projects?
Definitely. Videobolt's high-quality templates are made by industry pros. Export broadcast-ready videos for commercial, web, or big-screen use.
Do I need design skills to make a video?
Nope! Videobolt is made for everyone. The editor is as easy as filling out a form, so anyone can make pro-level videos-even total beginners.
How long does making a video take?
With Videobolt, most users finish a custom video in under 10 minutes, thanks to ready-made templates and fast online rendering.
How customizable are the video designs?
Videobolt templates are fully customizable: swap logos, change colors, edit text, add audio and tweak effects. Get the look you want, whether you need something subtle or totally wild.
What file formats can I export my video in?
Videobolt lets you export video in Full HD, 4K and ProRes. Files work for social, web, YouTube and more.
Is the music in videos royalty-free?
Yes. All music, effects and assets included in Videobolt templates are royalty-free. Use your finished video anywhere without worrying about licenses.
How do I keep my brand consistent across videos?
With Videobolt's Brand Kit and Asset Library. Save your logo, fonts and colors, then apply them to every video in a couple of clicks.

What video makers say about Videobolt

Creators, marketers and pros sound off
feedback
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Want deeper video insights?

Browse our top guides and creative blogs for smarter video making
deep dive
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Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover the most popular animation styles and learn how to use them in your videos to captivate audiences and enhance your storytelling.
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Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Learn how to animate with Videobolt’s customizable templates and easily create eye-catching slideshows, logo and text animations.
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How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Ready to make your video?

Just pure creative power.
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Create a video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us