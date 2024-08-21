en
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Rotoscope
Football
Podcast
2D Motion Graphics
Sports
More details
12artlife12 profile image
Created by 12artlife12
10exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3videos
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Hit a home run with your audience using our Baseball Reveal template. Infuse the team spirit, tradition, and the vibrant energy of baseball into your brand's visual narrative. This ready-to-publish video offers fully customizable options such as logo, tagline, text, and more. Tailor the colors to your team's kit and show off your brand personality with a pro-level animation that captures the heart of the game.
Similar templates
Best of 12artlife12
Grunge Podcast Presentation
Grunge Podcast Presentation
Edit
By Kimchi
6s
1
7
10
Grunge Podcast Presentation is a great looking, high energy template that is perfect for promoting your podcast or radio show, with updated designs and animations. You can edit and adjust the colors to match your own style
YouTube Quick Reminder Original theme video
YouTube Quick Reminder
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
6
11
Amplify your brand's digital presence with the YouTube Quick Reminder reveal that does more than just introduce; it invites action. The iconic trio of YouTube's Like, Share, and Subscribe buttons follow your logo, mesmerizingly calling viewers to engage with your content. Customize this template with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a seamless viewer journey from first glance to loyal subscriber.
Classic Grid Bar Reveal Original theme video
Classic Grid Bar Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
7s
3
4
13
Introduce your brand with a digital edge using this cutting-edge Classic Grid Bar Reveal template. Watch as the grid unveils your logo sequentially, amplified by digital shapes, making every frame of this video pulse with energy. Tailor it with your unique text, logo, icons, and color scheme. It's designed for those who want to make a bold statement on any platform.
Beach Reveal Original theme video
Beach Reveal
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
6
3
12
Imagine your brand logo slowly uncovered by a wave, like a secret message left in the sand. That's our Beach Reveal in action, designed to make intros and outros as memorable as a day at the beach. With easy customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, this multipurpose template creates a resonant brand story in a widely loved format, perfect for your next big splash.
Chroma Flow Reveal Original theme video
Chroma Flow Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
8
Transform your brand reveal into a cinematic experience with Chroma Flow Reveal. As if through a lens smeared with history, your logo comes into focus, emerging from darkness with a fluid flourish of colors. Customize the palette to match your branding for a high-impact, full-screen reveal. Perfect for engaging your audience on social platforms or as the opening act to your video content.
Ramadan Greetings Intro Islamic Intro theme video
Ramadan Greetings Intro
Edit
By thundermotion2021
10s
9
5
15
Step into the spirit of Ramadan with our dazzling Ramadan Greetings Intro template. As lines craft a lustrous Islamic window and 'Ramadan Mubarak' materializes in gloss, you'll feel the occasion's significance. Adjust the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your brand's warmth. This graceful video, complete with flying particles and a glossy finish, serves as the perfect greeting not only for Ramadan but also for Eid celebrations. Share the joy of Eid Mubarak and extend heartfelt Eid Greetings with this mesmerizing Islamic intro. Ready for universal acclaim, this video will leave a lasting impression, creating a festive atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of Ramadan and the beauty of Eid celebrations.
Dynamic Type Stomp Original theme video
Dynamic Type Stomp
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
7
13
11
Step up the energy of your content with our stomp video template. This Dynamic Type Stomp is designed to give your marketing the punch it needs with crisp, swift animations and bold text in sync with dynamic beats. Perfect for grabbing attention on YouTube or Facebook, you can customize with your own text, logos, and colors to make a branding splash that's all you.
Grunge Paint Reveal Original theme video
Grunge Paint Reveal
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
7
6
13
Add a touch of grunge and intrigue to your videos with our Grunge Paint Reveal template. Watch as text and logos are unveiled with a textured paint effect, creating a captivating visual experience. Whether you use it as an intro, outro, or standalone piece, this multipurpose video is perfect for leaving a lasting impression. Customization options include adding your logo, text, and choosing colors that align with your brand. Create a ready-to-publish video that captures attention and showcases your unique style.
