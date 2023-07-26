Techno HUD Title 2

Design crisp, futuristic motion titles with a transparent HUD overlay. This template features neon accents, glitch touches, and symmetrical UI brackets for a clean, high‑tech look. Drop it over footage as an overlay for intros, chapters, or captions without blocking your background. Easily edit the headline, choose your font, and fine‑tune the built‑in color controls to match your brand or palette. Perfect for science, technology, and digital content—fast to customize, bold on screen, and ready for YouTube, promos, presentations, and more.