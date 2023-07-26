Techno HUD Title 5

Bring a futuristic edge to your videos with a clean HUD-style motion title. This transparent overlay features a centered digital banner, mirrored triangle brackets, and neon accents that slice and slide into place with energetic precision. Perfect for technology content, YouTube intros, lower-thirds, and call-outs. Easily customize colors, text, and fonts to match your brand or project. The minimal, geometric design keeps attention on your message while adding a polished, high-tech vibe to any footage.