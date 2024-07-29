en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Wave Glitch - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Psychedelic
Analog
Wave
Explosion
Grid
Distortion
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
More details
Wave Glitch - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
4Kadis profile image
Created by 4Kadis
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of 4Kadis
Extreme Glitch - Vertical Original theme video
Extreme Glitch - Vertical
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
2
3
10
Awesome glitch logo intro.
EKG Surge Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
EKG Surge Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
5
4
8
Bring your brand to life with our dynamic EKG Surge Reveal template. Experience the visceral excitement as the beating heart and EKG waveform rhythmically unveil your logo, perfectly suited for fitness or health-conscious brands. Customize colors, add your logo, and tagline to create an energetic intro that pulses with vitality.
Glitch Lines Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Glitch Lines Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
10
Step into a world of sophisticated distortion with our Glitch Lines Reveal template, where animated lines and edgy glitches artfully come together to highlight your logo. Tailor this reveal with custom fonts and your unique color scheme to reinforce your brand identity. Ideal for intros, outros, or as a memorable standalone piece on any high-definition platform.
Multiverse Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Multiverse Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
7
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
Glitchy Vertical Original theme video
Glitchy Vertical
Edit
By Skvifi
10s
2
6
12
Get ready for Cyber Monday sales!
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical Black Friday theme video
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
14
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
YouTube Glitch Opener - Vertical Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Opener - Vertical
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
9
6
11
Awesome Energetic Opener For Your YouTube Channel.
Liquid Metal Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Liquid Metal Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By arkadixcore
12s
2
3
4
Dive into a dynamic and futuristic branding experience with our Liquid Metal Glitch Reveal template. The animation draws viewers in with a bright, glitchy wormhole that leads to your personalized logo. Ideal for social media intros, this video is sure to turn heads and keep them focused on your brand. Easily add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make it truly yours.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us