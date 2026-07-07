Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Agency Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Neon Pitch

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 28 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Corporate
Rounded rectangle
15exports
rating
Showcase your agency with a vibrant, modern promo. This slideshow features bold typography, neon gradients, and polished UI cards to present services, team members, a testimonial, and a clear call to action. Smooth slide-ins, scan wipes, and diagonal text ribbons keep the pace energetic, while rounded cards and pill buttons make content easy to read. Quickly customize colors, images, and all text to match your brand. Perfect for creative agencies, studios, startups, and corporate teams looking to make a memorable first impression.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us