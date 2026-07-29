Noir Laptop 2
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
10exports
Present your design in a sleek, photorealistic 3D laptop mockup. This minimal, dark studio scene keeps focus on your work while a smooth camera drift adds polish. Easily replace the screen media and adjust background, floor, and laptop colors to match your brand. Perfect for showcasing websites, dashboards, UI/UX, portfolios, product launches, and client presentations. Clean, elegant visuals ensure your content stands out across promos, social posts, and ads. Create premium device previews in seconds without complex setups.
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of abdullayevmotion