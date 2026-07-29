Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Studio Laptop Mockup 8 - Original - Poster image

Noir Laptop 8

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
Minimal
Laptop
Photorealistic
8exports
rating
Present your design in a premium, photorealistic setting. This minimal 3D studio mockup centers on a sleek laptop that gently opens as the camera glides, drawing focus to your screen content. Swap in your visuals with a simple drag-and-drop and fine‑tune the environment with easy color controls for the laptop, background, and floor. Ideal for app showcases, website previews, product launches, and polished client presentations. Smooth, elegant motion and neutral styling keep attention on your work while conveying a refined, modern brand feel.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us