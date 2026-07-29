Noir Laptop 6

Present your app, website, or UI with a sleek, photorealistic laptop mockup. This minimal studio scene opens the device smoothly and glides in for a focused, top‑down view of your design. Customize laptop, floor, and background colors to match your brand, then drop in your media to see it framed beautifully on the screen. Perfect for product launches, case studies, portfolios, and social promos, it delivers a premium look with effortless setup. Refined lighting, subtle reflections, and smooth motion keep attention on your work while conveying quality and polish.