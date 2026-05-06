Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Photo Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Vintage Drift

00:58 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 20 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Film strip
Cinematic
Film grain
9exports
rating
Transform your photos into a cinematic story with a vintage film aesthetic. This slideshow blends authentic film strip frames, grain, and warm earth tones with elegant serif titles. Smooth camera drift and diagonal wipes bring each moment to life while subtle vignettes and light leaks add nostalgic charm. Customize fonts, colors, and audio to suit any story—from milestones to heartfelt retrospectives. Drop in your images and refine the accents for a refined, polished result. Ideal for memory reels, brand stories, or timeless presentations that deserve a sophisticated, analog-inspired touch.
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Intro
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us